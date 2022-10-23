At US$3.17, Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Still Cheap?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel appears to be overvalued by 32% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$3.17 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $2.41. This means that the opportunity to buy Cerberus Cyber Sentinel at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Cerberus Cyber Sentinel generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CISO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CISO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CISO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CISO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

