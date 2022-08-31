At US$29.94, Is Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Worth Looking At Closely?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Bel Fuse’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Bel Fuse?

Great news for investors – Bel Fuse is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bel Fuse’s ratio of 10.43x is below its peer average of 16.02x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Bel Fuse’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Bel Fuse?

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Bel Fuse. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BELF.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BELF.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BELF.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

