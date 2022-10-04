At US$29.72, Is It Time To Put Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) On Your Watch List?

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Allied Motion Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Allied Motion Technologies Worth?

Allied Motion Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.49x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.96x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Allied Motion Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Allied Motion Technologies generate?

NasdaqGM:AMOT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Allied Motion Technologies' earnings are expected to increase by 54%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMOT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AMOT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMOT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AMOT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Allied Motion Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Allied Motion Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Allied Motion Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

