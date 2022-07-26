At US$29.42, Is It Time To Put Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) On Your Watch List?

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$32.45 and falling to the lows of US$27.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vishay Precision Group's current trading price of US$29.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vishay Precision Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Vishay Precision Group?

According to my valuation model, Vishay Precision Group seems to be fairly priced at around 16.90% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vishay Precision Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $25.17, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Vishay Precision Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Vishay Precision Group generate?

NYSE:VPG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Vishay Precision Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VPG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VPG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Vishay Precision Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.