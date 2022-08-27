At US$285, Is Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Watsco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Watsco Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Watsco seems to be fairly priced at around 5.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Watsco today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $301.60, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Watsco’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Watsco?

NYSE:WSO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 27th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Watsco. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, WSO appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSO for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on WSO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Watsco, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Watsco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you are no longer interested in Watsco, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

