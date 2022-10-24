At US$28.92, Is It Time To Put Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) On Your Watch List?

While Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Global Industrial’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Global Industrial Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Global Industrial’s ratio of 12.54x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.97x, which means if you buy Global Industrial today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Global Industrial should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Global Industrial’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Global Industrial look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Global Industrial. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GIC seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GIC, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GIC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GIC should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Global Industrial (2 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Global Industrial, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

