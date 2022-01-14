At US$276, Is It Time To Put CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) On Your Watch List?

While CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$289 and falling to the lows of US$255. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CACI International's current trading price of US$276 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CACI International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CACI International still cheap?

Good news, investors! CACI International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.22x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.95x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, CACI International’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of CACI International look like?

NYSE:CACI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for CACI International. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CACI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CACI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CACI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CACI International you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in CACI International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

