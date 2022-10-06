At US$27.90, Is Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Worth Looking At Closely?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$32.48 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$25.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Heidrick & Struggles International's current trading price of US$27.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Heidrick & Struggles International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Heidrick & Struggles International Worth?

Good news, investors! Heidrick & Struggles International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Heidrick & Struggles International’s ratio of 6.92x is below its peer average of 17.27x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, Heidrick & Struggles International’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Heidrick & Struggles International?

NasdaqGS:HSII Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -14% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Heidrick & Struggles International. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HSII is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HSII, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HSII for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Heidrick & Struggles International (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Heidrick & Struggles International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.