At US$2,450, Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Alphabet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Alphabet?

Great news for investors – Alphabet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $3727.29, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Alphabet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Alphabet?

NasdaqGS:GOOG.L Earnings and Revenue Growth June 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Alphabet. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GOOG.L is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOOG.L for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GOOG.L. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Alphabet as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Alphabet you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Alphabet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

