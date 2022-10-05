At US$236, Is Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Atlassian’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Atlassian Worth?

Good news, investors! Atlassian is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $371.14, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Atlassian’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Atlassian look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Atlassian's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TEAM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TEAM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TEAM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

