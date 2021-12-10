At US$234, Is Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Constellation Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Constellation Brands still cheap?

Good news, investors! Constellation Brands is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $353.63, but it is currently trading at US$234 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Constellation Brands’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Constellation Brands look like?

NYSE:STZ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Constellation Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since STZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Constellation Brands you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Constellation Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

