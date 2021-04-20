At US$231, Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Worth Looking At Closely?

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Honeywell International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Honeywell International?

According to my valuation model, Honeywell International seems to be fairly priced at around 6.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Honeywell International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $246.71, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Honeywell International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Honeywell International generate?

NYSE:HON Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Honeywell International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HON’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HON, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Honeywell International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Honeywell International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Honeywell International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

