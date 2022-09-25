At US$23.89, Is BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

While BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on BJ's Restaurants’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is BJ's Restaurants Worth?

Good news, investors! BJ's Restaurants is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $30.90, but it is currently trading at US$23.89 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, BJ's Restaurants’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will BJ's Restaurants generate?

NasdaqGS:BJRI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 25th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. BJ's Restaurants' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BJRI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BJRI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BJRI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for BJ's Restaurants mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in BJ's Restaurants, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

