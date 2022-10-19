At US$23.59, Is La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Worth Looking At Closely?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$30.61 and falling to the lows of US$22.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether La-Z-Boy's current trading price of US$23.59 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at La-Z-Boy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In La-Z-Boy?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that La-Z-Boy’s ratio of 6.19x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.36x, which means if you buy La-Z-Boy today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that La-Z-Boy should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since La-Z-Boy’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from La-Z-Boy?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of La-Z-Boy, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -14%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LZB seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LZB, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LZB for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LZB should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for La-Z-Boy (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in La-Z-Boy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

