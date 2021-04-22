At US$219, Is It Time To Put IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at IQVIA Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is IQVIA Holdings still cheap?

According to my valuation model, IQVIA Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.37% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy IQVIA Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $205.88, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because IQVIA Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of IQVIA Holdings look like?

NYSE:IQV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. IQVIA Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IQV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IQV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with IQVIA Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in IQVIA Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.