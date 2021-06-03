At US$219, Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Huntington Ingalls Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Huntington Ingalls Industries?

Great news for investors – Huntington Ingalls Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $327.52, but it is currently trading at US$219 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Huntington Ingalls Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Huntington Ingalls Industries generate?

NYSE:HII Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Huntington Ingalls Industries, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HII is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HII for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HII. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries and you'll want to know about these.

