At US$216, Is RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Worth Looking At Closely?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RBC Bearings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In RBC Bearings?

The stock is currently trading at US$216 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 21% compared to my intrinsic value of $178.98. This means that the opportunity to buy RBC Bearings at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since RBC Bearings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from RBC Bearings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In RBC Bearings' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in RBC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe RBC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RBC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in RBC Bearings.

If you are no longer interested in RBC Bearings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

