At US$21.46, Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Worth Looking At Closely?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wolverine World Wide’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Wolverine World Wide Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Wolverine World Wide’s ratio of 14.39x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.69x, which means if you buy Wolverine World Wide today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Wolverine World Wide should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Wolverine World Wide’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Wolverine World Wide?

NYSE:WWW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Wolverine World Wide's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WWW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WWW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WWW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for WWW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Wolverine World Wide.

If you are no longer interested in Wolverine World Wide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

