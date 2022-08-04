At US$21.01, Is It Time To Put RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) On Your Watch List?

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RadNet’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is RadNet Worth?

RadNet is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 64.61x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.51x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that RadNet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from RadNet?

NasdaqGM:RDNT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, RadNet's earnings are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in RDNT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe RDNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RDNT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RDNT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, RadNet has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in RadNet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

