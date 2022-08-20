At US$203, Is Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tractor Supply’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Tractor Supply?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tractor Supply today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $253.64, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Tractor Supply’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Tractor Supply?

NasdaqGS:TSCO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Tractor Supply's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TSCO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TSCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tractor Supply at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Tractor Supply.

If you are no longer interested in Tractor Supply, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

