At US$20.19, Is It Time To Put Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) On Your Watch List?

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$28.69 and falling to the lows of US$19.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Electronics' current trading price of US$20.19 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Universal Electronics?

According to my valuation model, Universal Electronics seems to be fairly priced at around 0.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Universal Electronics today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $20.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Universal Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Universal Electronics generate?

NasdaqGS:UEIC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 3.1% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Universal Electronics.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UEIC’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UEIC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Universal Electronics mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

