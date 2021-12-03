At US$2.89, Is It Time To Put Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) On Your Watch List?

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$4.70 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$2.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Salem Media Group's current trading price of US$2.89 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Salem Media Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Salem Media Group worth?

Salem Media Group appears to be overvalued by 29% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$2.89 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $2.25. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Salem Media Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Salem Media Group?

NasdaqGM:SALM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Salem Media Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe SALM is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SALM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Salem Media Group (2 are potentially serious) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Salem Media Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

