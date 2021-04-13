At US$2.23, Is AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Worth Looking At Closely?

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at AgroFresh Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in AgroFresh Solutions?

According to my valuation model, AgroFresh Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 15.82% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AgroFresh Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $1.93, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, AgroFresh Solutions’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of AgroFresh Solutions look like?

NasdaqGS:AGFS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AgroFresh Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AGFS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGFS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into AgroFresh Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for AgroFresh Solutions and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in AgroFresh Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

