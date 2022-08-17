At US$198, Is It Time To Put Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Caterpillar’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Caterpillar Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Caterpillar today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $233.63, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Caterpillar’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Caterpillar look like?

NYSE:CAT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Caterpillar. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CAT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Caterpillar (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Caterpillar, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

