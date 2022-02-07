At US$197, Is It Time To Put Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) On Your Watch List?

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$273 and falling to the lows of US$197. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Quaker Chemical's current trading price of US$197 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Quaker Chemical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Quaker Chemical?

Great news for investors – Quaker Chemical is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $276.17, but it is currently trading at US$197 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Quaker Chemical’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Quaker Chemical look like?

NYSE:KWR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Quaker Chemical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since KWR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KWR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KWR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Quaker Chemical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

