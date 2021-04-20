At US$195, Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HCA Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is HCA Healthcare still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.08% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy HCA Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $192.81, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that HCA Healthcare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will HCA Healthcare generate?

NYSE:HCA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. HCA Healthcare's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HCA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HCA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into HCA Healthcare, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in HCA Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

