At US$18.28, Is It Time To Put Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) On Your Watch List?

While Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$45.41 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$18.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tactile Systems Technology's current trading price of US$18.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tactile Systems Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Tactile Systems Technology?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.47x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 48.26x, which means if you buy Tactile Systems Technology today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Tactile Systems Technology should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tactile Systems Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tactile Systems Technology look like?

NasdaqGM:TCMD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tactile Systems Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TCMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TCMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCMD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TCMD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tactile Systems Technology has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Tactile Systems Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

