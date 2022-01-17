At US$178, Is It Time To Put Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Dover’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Dover worth?

According to my valuation model, Dover seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dover today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $203.58, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Dover’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Dover look like?

NYSE:DOV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Dover's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DOV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Dover you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Dover, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

