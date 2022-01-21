At US$172, Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$212 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$172. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Group 1 Automotive's current trading price of US$172 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Group 1 Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Group 1 Automotive worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Group 1 Automotive’s ratio of 5.5x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.95x, which means if you buy Group 1 Automotive today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Group 1 Automotive should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Group 1 Automotive’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Group 1 Automotive?

NYSE:GPI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Group 1 Automotive, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -8.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GPI appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GPI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GPI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Group 1 Automotive at this point in time. For example, we've found that Group 1 Automotive has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Group 1 Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

