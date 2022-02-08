At US$17.87, Is Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Thermon Group Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Thermon Group Holdings worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Thermon Group Holdings’s ratio of 55.99x is above its peer average of 20.99x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Thermon Group Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Thermon Group Holdings?

NYSE:THR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for Thermon Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in THR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe THR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for THR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

