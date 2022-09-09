At US$17.73, Is It Time To Put Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) On Your Watch List?

While Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$23.64 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Pediatrix Medical Group's current trading price of US$17.73 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pediatrix Medical Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Pediatrix Medical Group Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Pediatrix Medical Group’s ratio of 18.02x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.41x, which means if you buy Pediatrix Medical Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Pediatrix Medical Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Pediatrix Medical Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Pediatrix Medical Group look like?

NYSE:MD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Pediatrix Medical Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 80%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Pediatrix Medical Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Pediatrix Medical Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

