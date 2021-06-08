At US$17.49, Is It Time To Put BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) On Your Watch List?

While BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$18.74 and falling to the lows of US$15.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BrightView Holdings' current trading price of US$17.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BrightView Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is BrightView Holdings still cheap?

Great news for investors – BrightView Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.66, but it is currently trading at US$17.49 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that BrightView Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will BrightView Holdings generate?

NYSE:BV Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. BrightView Holdings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

