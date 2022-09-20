At US$168, Is It Time To Put Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$210 and falling to the lows of US$165. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Advance Auto Parts' current trading price of US$168 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Advance Auto Parts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Advance Auto Parts Worth?

Advance Auto Parts is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Advance Auto Parts’s ratio of 18.71x is above its peer average of 6.67x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Advance Auto Parts’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Advance Auto Parts?

NYSE:AAP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Advance Auto Parts' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AAP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AAP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAP for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AAP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Advance Auto Parts has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Advance Auto Parts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

