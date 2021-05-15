At US$163, Is It Time To Put Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Broadridge Financial Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Broadridge Financial Solutions still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.06% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Broadridge Financial Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $148.26, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Broadridge Financial Solutions look like?

NYSE:BR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Broadridge Financial Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Broadridge Financial Solutions as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Broadridge Financial Solutions, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

