At US$16.86, Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mueller Water Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Mueller Water Products?

The stock is currently trading at US$16.86 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 23% compared to my intrinsic value of $13.67. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Mueller Water Products’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Mueller Water Products look like?

NYSE:MWA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mueller Water Products. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MWA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MWA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MWA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MWA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mueller Water Products has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Mueller Water Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

