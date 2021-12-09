At US$16.16, Is Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Luminar Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Luminar Technologies worth?

Great news for investors – Luminar Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.57, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Luminar Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Luminar Technologies generate?

NasdaqGS:LAZR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Luminar Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LAZR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LAZR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LAZR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Luminar Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Luminar Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

