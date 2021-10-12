At US$159, Is Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$197 and falling to the lows of US$159. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Skyworks Solutions' current trading price of US$159 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Skyworks Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Skyworks Solutions still cheap?

Good news, investors! Skyworks Solutions is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.55x is currently well-below the industry average of 29.94x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Skyworks Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Skyworks Solutions generate?

NasdaqGS:SWKS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Skyworks Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SWKS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SWKS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SWKS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Skyworks Solutions and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Skyworks Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

