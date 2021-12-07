At US$153, Is Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Worth Looking At Closely?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Teradyne’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Teradyne worth?

According to my valuation model, Teradyne seems to be fairly priced at around 1.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Teradyne today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $154.47, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Teradyne’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Teradyne?

NasdaqGS:TER Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Teradyne. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TER’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TER, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Teradyne as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Teradyne has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Teradyne, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

