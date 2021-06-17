At US$153, Is It Time To Put Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$169 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$141. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Celanese's current trading price of US$153 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Celanese’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Celanese still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Celanese seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Celanese today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $183.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Celanese’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Celanese look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Celanese, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CE appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CE for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Celanese at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Celanese.

If you are no longer interested in Celanese, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

