At US$15.28, Is It Time To Put Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) On Your Watch List?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Bel Fuse’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Bel Fuse worth?

Great news for investors – Bel Fuse is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bel Fuse’s ratio of 9.31x is below its peer average of 18.4x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. However, given that Bel Fuse’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Bel Fuse look like?

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Bel Fuse, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BELF.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BELF.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BELF.A for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Bel Fuse (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Bel Fuse, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

