At US$145, Is Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$160 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$138. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Landstar System's current trading price of US$145 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Landstar System’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Landstar System?

Good news, investors! Landstar System is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $223.22, but it is currently trading at US$145 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Landstar System’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Landstar System look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Landstar System, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LSTR is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LSTR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LSTR for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Landstar System has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

