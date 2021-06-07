At US$145, Is It Time To Put John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) On Your Watch List?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at John Bean Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in John Bean Technologies?

Good news, investors! John Bean Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $234.04, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because John Bean Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of John Bean Technologies look like?

NYSE:JBT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. John Bean Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since JBT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JBT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy JBT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - John Bean Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in John Bean Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.