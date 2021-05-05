At US$144, Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Darden Restaurants’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Darden Restaurants worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$144 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 25% compared to my intrinsic value of $115.18. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Darden Restaurants’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Darden Restaurants generate?

NYSE:DRI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Darden Restaurants' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DRI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DRI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DRI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DRI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

