At US$14.85, Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.47% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.43, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hewlett Packard Enterprise look like?

NYSE:HPE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HPE seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HPE for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HPE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

