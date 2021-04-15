At US$14.68, Is It Time To Put New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$19.68 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group's current trading price of US$14.68 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s ratio of 61.64x is above its peer average of 25.58x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Consumer Services industry. In addition to this, it seems like New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from New Oriental Education & Technology Group?

NYSE:EDU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EDU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EDU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EDU for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EDU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into New Oriental Education & Technology Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with New Oriental Education & Technology Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

