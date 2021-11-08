At US$14.11, Is Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Photronics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Photronics worth?

Great news for investors – Photronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Photronics’s ratio of 20.5x is below its peer average of 30.92x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. Photronics’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Photronics?

NasdaqGS:PLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Photronics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PLAB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLAB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PLAB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

