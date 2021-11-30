At US$139, Is Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$178 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$139. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Garmin's current trading price of US$139 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Garmin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Garmin worth?

According to my valuation model, Garmin seems to be fairly priced at around 0.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Garmin today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $140.52, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Garmin’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Garmin look like?

NasdaqGS:GRMN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Garmin. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GRMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GRMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Garmin as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Garmin and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Garmin, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

