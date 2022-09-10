At US$135, Is It Time To Put Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) On Your Watch List?

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Novanta’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Novanta Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Novanta seems to be fairly priced at around 19.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Novanta today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $113.01, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Novanta’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Novanta generate?

NasdaqGS:NOVT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 10th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Novanta's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NOVT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NOVT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Novanta as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Novanta, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

