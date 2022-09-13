At US$13.43, Is It Time To Put Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) On Your Watch List?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Vertiv Holdings Co’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Vertiv Holdings Co Worth?

Great news for investors – Vertiv Holdings Co is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $21.57, but it is currently trading at US$13.43 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Vertiv Holdings Co’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Vertiv Holdings Co look like?

NYSE:VRT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VRT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VRT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VRT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Vertiv Holdings Co as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Vertiv Holdings Co you should be mindful of and 1 of these is potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in Vertiv Holdings Co, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

