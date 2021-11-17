At US$13.19, Is It Time To Put GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) On Your Watch List?

While GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on GrafTech International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is GrafTech International worth?

Good news, investors! GrafTech International is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $19.16, but it is currently trading at US$13.19 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, GrafTech International’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will GrafTech International generate?

NYSE:EAF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of GrafTech International, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since EAF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EAF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EAF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into GrafTech International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in GrafTech International.

If you are no longer interested in GrafTech International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

